Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CCA Q1 Earnings

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. National Bankshares raised Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$73.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$75.50.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$66.80 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.82 and a 52-week high of C$75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a $0.922 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,189.33. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.86, for a total value of C$45,241.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at C$68.86. This represents a 99.85 % decrease in their position. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

