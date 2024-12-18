Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$49.74 and last traded at C$49.78, with a volume of 1481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
Rogers Communications Trading Down 1.4 %
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
