Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$49.74 and last traded at C$49.78, with a volume of 1481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.00.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.45. The company has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

