ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 154032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

ROHM Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

