Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in U.S. Gold by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold



U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

