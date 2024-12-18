Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 17th

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4677 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Ryanair Stock Up 1.6 %

RYAAY opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

