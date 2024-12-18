Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $487,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 26.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2,808.7% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

