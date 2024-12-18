Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading 25.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) were up 25.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 4,776,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,772,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 35.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 266,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

