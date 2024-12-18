SAP (ETR:SAP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €243.40 ($250.93) and last traded at €240.65 ($248.09), with a volume of 1275144 shares. The stock had previously closed at €241.05 ($248.51).

SAP Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €201.75. The company has a market cap of $279.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.