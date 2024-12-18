Sarah K. Tam Sells 1,960 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) insider Sarah K. Tam sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $16,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at $256,705.20. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ RENT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,594. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.45) by ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RENT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rent the Runway

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.