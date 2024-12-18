Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2024

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFSGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Saul Centers

Saul Centers Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. 60,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 55.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.