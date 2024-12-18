Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. 60,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 55.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

