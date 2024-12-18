Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,606,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,120,831 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,785,000 after acquiring an additional 544,339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,621 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,055,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 101,963 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,392 shares during the period.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

