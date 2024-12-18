Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2,500.14 and last traded at $2,500.46, with a volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,542.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Seaboard Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -753.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($153.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently -273.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Seaboard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 81.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

