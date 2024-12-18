SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 194,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,003,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

SelectQuote Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $292.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

