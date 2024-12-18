ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,728,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 496% from the average daily volume of 290,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$326.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.
About ShaMaran Petroleum
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ShaMaran Petroleum
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.