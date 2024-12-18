SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 198,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,682,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Up 11.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £13.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

