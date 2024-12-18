SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 198,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,682,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Up 11.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £13.41 million, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.64.
About SIMEC Atlantis Energy
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SIMEC Atlantis Energy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIMEC Atlantis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.