Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on December 31st

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.5696 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Sodexo stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 33,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,748. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Separately, Citigroup raised Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

