SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.53 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 28366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

