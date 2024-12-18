Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.0 million-$795.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.4 million. Steelcase also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Steelcase Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:SCS traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,531. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,395.91. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

