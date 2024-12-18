Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $13.36. Stellantis shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 2,142,717 shares.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,838,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after buying an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,089,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,146 shares in the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 26.4% during the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stellantis by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 74.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,605,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,340,000 after buying an additional 3,252,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

