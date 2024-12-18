Stifel Canada Predicts Weaker Earnings for Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of C$898.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$961.37 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$29.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

TSE:BDT opened at C$26.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.17. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

