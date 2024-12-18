Stifel Canada Raises Earnings Estimates for Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 15th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott now expects that the mining company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.77.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE:CS opened at C$8.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The firm has a market cap of C$6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.61.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Insider Transactions at Capstone Copper

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 44,250 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.60, for a total transaction of C$424,804.43. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total transaction of C$473,075.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,227,204 shares of company stock worth $12,589,452. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

