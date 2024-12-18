StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $833,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

