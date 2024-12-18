StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.06. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

