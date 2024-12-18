Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.

Shares of STRM opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

