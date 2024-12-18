Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 113655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $597.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.16.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.
Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
Featured Articles
