Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.68, with a volume of 113655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $597.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 127.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

