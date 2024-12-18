Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 77980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Tantalus Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

About Tantalus Systems

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.46. The firm has a market cap of C$100.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

