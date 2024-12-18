TCW High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBX) Declares $0.15 Dividend

TCW High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

TCW High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYBX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696. TCW High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

