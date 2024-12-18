Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.77. 164,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 198,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Telecom Argentina from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.70 to $6.10 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telecom Argentina
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Argentina
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.