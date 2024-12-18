The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 196313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
The India Fund Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.79%.
Institutional Trading of The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
