THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 11.2% – Time to Sell?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.76 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.61). 4,923,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,545,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.80 ($0.68).

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 66 ($0.84) to GBX 53 ($0.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £731.34 million, a P/E ratio of -281.18, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.37.

In other news, insider Charles Allen bought 542,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £249,320 ($316,959.06). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 153,061 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.89 ($95,346.92). 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

