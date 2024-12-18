THG (LON:THG) Trading Down 11.2% – Here’s Why

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shares fell 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.76 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.61). 4,923,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,545,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.80 ($0.68).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on THG from GBX 66 ($0.84) to GBX 53 ($0.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £731.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.37.

In related news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 153,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £74,999.89 ($95,346.92). Also, insider Charles Allen purchased 542,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £249,320 ($316,959.06). Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

