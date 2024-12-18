Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 6003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

