Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 198000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Tinka Resources Stock Down 5.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11.
About Tinka Resources
Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.
