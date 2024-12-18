Traders Buy Large Volume of Eos Energy Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 45,477 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 177% compared to the typical volume of 16,397 call options.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 7.2 %

EOSE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,927,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOSE. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 376,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $48,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.