Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131.30 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 132.30 ($1.66), with a volume of 3269950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.30 ($1.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.29) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.41).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.75. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,894.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,428.57%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

