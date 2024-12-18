U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.23%.

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $113,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,552.64. This trade represents a 51.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $706,605. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 547,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

