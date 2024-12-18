Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 6,267 shares.The stock last traded at $53.90 and had previously closed at $54.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Value Line Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 22.29%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Value Line stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Value Line worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

