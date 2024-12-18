VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.37 and last traded at $67.41, with a volume of 55549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

