Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $379.31 and last traded at $379.25, with a volume of 126342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

