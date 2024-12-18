VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,729 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of VICI Properties worth $48,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 131.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 394,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

