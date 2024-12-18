Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.89 and last traded at $55.81. Approximately 62,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 230,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Vicor Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Vicor’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $50,512.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,222.18. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $444,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,121.17. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vicor by 146.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 66.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

