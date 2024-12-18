Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $102.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 140.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VKTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,758. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $15,308,487.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257,979.41. The trade was a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $715,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,250. This represents a 52.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,117 shares of company stock worth $27,140,009. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 296.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 38,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $741,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

