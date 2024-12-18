Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.04 and last traded at C$18.20. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.57.

Wall Financial Company Profile

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

