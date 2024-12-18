Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$13.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Wealth Minerals
Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.
