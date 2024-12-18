What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for LYV FY2024 Earnings?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 77.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LYV. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

NYSE LYV opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.14. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $141.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

