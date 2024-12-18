Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of A Q2 Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on A. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Read Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of A opened at $136.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 14.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.