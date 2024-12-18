Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for Deere & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.27 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $443.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $469.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.26 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 770,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,019,000 after buying an additional 540,874 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.