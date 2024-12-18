Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 314,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 748% from the average session volume of 37,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Zephyr Minerals Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

