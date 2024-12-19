3,650 Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Bought by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $81.38. The company has a market cap of $781.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.