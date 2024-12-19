3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves Acquires 60,000 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 60,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,360.70. The trade was a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

3D Systems Trading Down 5.8 %

3D Systems stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $5.50 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1,844.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 359,817 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 341,308 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $824,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 876,987 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 403,175 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,759 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

